Great Adventure Gets Ready to Unleash ‘Super Boomerang’ Coaster

Even the video for Six Flags Great Adventure's new roller coaster has my stomach doing flips. The Flash: Vertical Velocity will be opening later this summer.

Great Adventure's Super Boomerang Roller Coaster

The Flash: Vertical Velocity is set to become Great Adventure's 15th roller coaster and the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere when it opens later this summer.

Great Adventure says the coaster is built and the park is only waiting for the passenger cars to arrive and coaster testing to be completed before opening.

The Flash, named after the DC Comics superhero, is described as a super boomerang coaster, taking riders down a twisting, inverted track, through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. In a flash, it changes direction and speeds off again, backward; all at 60 miles per hour.

The Coaster is One of Two in the World

Great Adventure says The Flash: Vertical Velocity will be one of only two of this style of coaster in the world. Vertical Velocity is a "super boomerang" coaster, a model created by the Dutch company Vekoma.

Dubbed the "Super Boomerang" as a tribute to their long-running coaster boomerang model, the coaster uses multiple banks of linear motor launches to ascend spikes on either side of a tower.

The only other super-boomerang coaster in the world is the Cloud Shuttle at the Fantawild Wonderland in Xuzhou, China. You can watch the video of that coaster below.

Great Adventure is Celebrating its 50th Anniversary

Six Flags Great Adventure opened in Jackson Township in 1974.

"In 2024, we will debut our 15th roller coaster, the first-of-its-kind in the Western Hemisphere; and the most unique overnight experience in the country within our 350-acre safari,” said Park President Brian Bacica.

