Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Stormy Winter for New Jersey

The Farmers’ Almanac released its extended 2023-2024 winter weather forecast with a headline that read, “The brr is back!”

If you believe their call for the upcoming winter of 2023-2024, America and New Jersey are in for a much different weather situation than last year.

“After a weird and warm winter season last year, this winter should make cold weather fans rejoice, especially those in the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern New England areas…. We expect more snow and low temperatures nationwide.”

After a lack of wintry precipitation this past winter, the Almanac is calling for “quite the opposite” this upcoming season with “below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and rain” for central and northern New England in the months of January and February.

The wintry weather will persist into March with “wild swings in the thermometer, especially in the East".

What about the New Jersey forecast?

"For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with," said the Farmer's Almanac website.

How Accurate Was Farmers' Almanac Last Winter?

Many dismiss the weather predictions of Farmer's Almanac as unscientific guesswork, but I am always curious to read what they say. That's why I distinctly remember last year's Farmers' Almanac called for a bad wintry season with lots of cold and snow.

After a cold December, New Jersey had its warmest January on record.

But, in their defense, their winter prediction for 2021-2022 was mostly right on, saying it would start warm and turn colder with several nor'easters.

After all, even the weatherman gets it wrong sometimes when forecasting tomorrow's weather

