Driver Sentenced in Deadly Wildwood Pop-Up Car Rally Crash

The man driving the car that killed two people during an illegal car rally in Wildwood in 2022 was sentenced on Thursday.

Man Sentenced in the deaths of two at Wildwood Pop-up Car Rally

Gerald White was sentenced on two counts of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday in the deaths of Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, and pedestrian Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, PA.

White was sentenced to 25 years in prison for each of the two counts of aggravated manslaughter in the first degree, to be served concurrent to each other, and 10 years for two counts of aggravated assault in the 2nd degree, to be served concurrent to each other.

White must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to proscecutors.

The Defendant's Role in the Unsanctioned H2oi Car Rally

Gerald White was driving a 2003 Infiniti, one of more than 500 vehicles that raced illegally around Wildwood on Sept. 24th, 2022 clogging the streets and causing traffic jams and chaos.

Police say White was fleeing another crash in Wildwood when he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.

A passenger in the Civic, Timothy Ogden, and pedestrian Lindsay Weakland were killed, while a second passenger in the Civic and another pedestrian were injured.

White had been driving recklessly at high speeds through Wildwood until he hit the Civic, lost control of the car, and hit the two pedestrians. After the crash, White drove off but was arrested a short time later.

White's Previous Record

During his trial, Gerald White's previous criminal record was the focus of prosecutors. It included drug offenses, multiple probation violations, time in prison, three vehicle crashes, and 20 driving violations.

