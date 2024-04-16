Don’t Be Alarmed: Active Shooter Training in Millville This Week

Law enforcement agencies from around the state are coming to Millville this week to take part in an active shooter training class.

An Active Shooter Drill in Millville

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office put out an advisory Tuesday on Facebook saying they have teamed with Millville Public School District’s Security Chief to host a Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response Training presented by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The active shooter training sessions are being held in the vacant RD Wood Elementary School on Archer Street, Millville Tuesday through Thursday, April 16 -18.

Why Are So Many Law Enforcement People at the Old School?

According to the Facebook post from the Proscecutor's Office, there will be a large turnout of law enforcement from around New Jersey and the training will include simulated gunfire and tactical entry techniques.

An active shooter is an individual who is engaged in killing, or attempting to kill, people in a confined and populated area.

Active shooter incidents are often unpredictable and evolve quickly. Amid the chaos, anyone can play an integral role in mitigating the impacts of an active shooter incident.

The idea of this training is to enhance active shooter preparedness through a "whole community" approach.

It is Only a Drill

As you can imagine, anyone passing the Wood School in Millville this week might find the sounds of the training a little unsettling. That is why you are being warned that what you would be hearing is only a drill.

