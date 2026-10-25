The Cape May Zoo made a happy announcement on Friday, Oct. 23rd -- Snow Leopard Day.

"We’re thrilled to welcome two new snow leopards: Valens, a 7-year-old male from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (on the left), and Asha, a 1-year-old female from Great Plains Zoo", in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Valens and Asha have been recommended as a future breeding pair through the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to help maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations of this vulnerable species.

With fewer than 10,000 snow leopards estimated in the wild, their potential role in the program is an important part of ongoing conservation efforts.

The Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan

The snow leopard is considered one of the most beautiful of large cats.

Unfortunately, the animal is listed as endangered. With fewer than 10,000 snow leopards estimated in the wild, their potential role in the program is an important part of ongoing conservation efforts.

Most of the snow leopard's high mountain habitat remains largely untouched, stretching across twelve countries of Asia, from Mongolia in the north to Burma in the south.

What has changed over the last 100 years is the mobility and ability of humans to exploit wildlife for a better living. Human encounters with snow leopards are greater, and higher percentages of these encounters have been fatal to the animals.

Cape May Zoo's Success With Snow Leopards

From the seven cubs born to Vijay and Himani (one of the most successful pairs in captivity) to the contributions of Bataar and others. We’re proud to keep the conservation legacy going and to represent this remarkable species.

Visiting The New Snow Leopards

Cape May Zoo invites you to visit and help us celebrate these magnificent “ghosts of the mountains”.

Asha is currently visible to visitors (with temporary barriers while she settles in). Valens is adjusting to life on the East Coast behind the scenes for now.

South Jersey Cold Cases: Missing People Gallery Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis