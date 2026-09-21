Bridgeton Police were dealing with a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Water Street a little before 9 pm on Sunday.

As the injured walker was being prepared to be flown to Cooper Hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition, police say they heard a horn sounding repeatedly nearby, at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Atlantic Street.

Bridgeton Police had another situation on their hands.

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Police, Fire Vehicles, Drivers at Officers

This is where things got really out of hand. I had to read the release the Bridgeton Police sent several times because I kept thinking I had misread the information.

As the police were handling this other situation, they saw the car that had been honking its horn suddenly strike the front of a marked police vehicle.

Then the driver accelerated and drove directly at several officers who were conducting the original investigation. The cops say they quickly moved out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver, later identified as Cesar Ordonez Torres, 46, of Bridgeton, appeared alert and aware as he drove past the police at the scene.

Torres then struck a Bridgeton Fire Department fire truck, and his vehicle immediately came to a stop.

"I Don't Care What Just Happened", Driver Tells Police

After his vehicle stopped, police went over to get Torres out of the driver's seat. As police asked if he realized what he had just done, Torres made the statement that 'he didn't care what just happened'.

Torres did admit to police that he had consumed alcohol, and, after further investigation, he was arrested and charged with DWI before being released pending court.

Wait, after all that, they let him go?

8 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis