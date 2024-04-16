Atlantic County Sheriff Joseph "Tokyo Joe" O'Donoghue continues his impressive clean-up of Atlantic County.

The sheriff has announced the arrest of more fugitives with arrest warrants.

One thing that's clear since he took office is if you're a lawbreaker, he'll find you.

Arthur Wageley, 34, of Egg Harbor Twp., non-support $5,756.35.

Anthony Wright, 47, of Absecon, Municipal warrant issued by Trenton $600.00.

Michael A. Alverez, 42, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS.

Andrea M. Deklerk, 36, of Hamilton, Superior Court warrant for Burglary.

Jose L. Echevarria, 43, of Pleasantville, Municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City 1,500.00.

Brandon L. Summers, 37, of Atlantic City, 2 non-support warrants totaling $28,808.05 and 2 municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Twp. totaling $2,500.00.

Thomas S. Adam, 58, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS and 3 municipal warrants issued by County Central totaling $2,501.00.

Tiquan J. Carson, 24, of Pleasantville, A no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central.

Franciso R. Corriano, 33, of Atlantic City, 3 Superior Court warrants for Conspiracy, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons, and Shoplifting.

William J. Gilbert, 53, of Somers Point, Superior Court warrant for Narcotics. Keith A. King, 36, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Harith S. Nellom, 46, of Hamilton, non-support in the amount of $17,283.00. Shron (sic) Stotts, 33, of Egg Harbor Twp., 3 municipal warrants issued by County Central, Galloway Twp., and Hamilton Twp. totaling $3,000.00. Bryan H. Calef, 26, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS. Tarik Z. Chance, 45, of Atlantic City, 2 non-support warrants totaling $63,419.98 and a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City $750.00. If You Have a Warrant, Click Here for Free Pick-Up Courtesy of Sheriff Joe Shaquana Jones, 42, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS and 2 municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City $3,000.00. Luis Martinez, 39, of Egg Harbor Twp., Superior Court warrant for Weapons. John Bonds, 55, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS. Durwood Pinkett, 49, of Atlantic City, non-support $6,703.72. Luis C. Rivera, 38, of Atlantic City, non-support in the amount of $24,075.00. Cheryl L. Fry, 27, of Hammonton, Superior Court warrant for Shoplifting and 5 municipal warrants issued by County Central totaling $11,500.00. Richard Pugliese, 52, of Pleasantville, Superior Court warrant for Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement. Venessa R. Emerson, 26, of Atlantic City, Superior Court warrant for Theft. Hansel Lopez, 27, of Egg Harbor Twp., non-support $8,746.05.

