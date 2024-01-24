Your Favorite South Jersey Burger King Will Now Offer You a Crown

Are you ready to be treated like royalty?

We can't guarantee you'll be treated like a king, but Burger Kings in South Jersey and elsewhere say they will attempt to do that, and give you a crown.

Burger King stepping up their game

Burger King has announced that they're retooling their customer service, and we've got some examples.

Face it, one of the big complaints about many fast food businesses - many businesses - is customer service is not as good as it once was.

Burger King is hoping to pick up the slack.

Come in and get your crown

Burger King's CEO is on a mission to change the perception of the burger chain - and one way they are doing it is by asking all customers if they'd like a crown.

WhiskeyRiff.com says CEO Deborah Derby is behind the changes. One of the changes is that all workers must offer all customers if they'd like one of Burger King's signature cardboard crowns.

Moreover, workers will also be required to tell customers, "You Rule!"

So, if you're feeling down, your South Jersey Burger King may be the place to go. Get a crown and a pat of the back - that's a cure for what ails you!

So, Burger King has a catchphrase! This reminds many of Chick-fil-A's use of the phrase "My pleasure", which they seem to substitute for the phrase, "You're welcome."

Burger King still does well

Burger King, according to Wikipedia, is the 8th largest fast food chain in the world. There are over 19,200 locations worldwide.

What's your Burger King go-to order?

