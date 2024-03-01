Lions, tigers, and bears.... don't all make the list. Sure, they were what Dorothy and her friends made you afraid of on their way to Oz, but the only animal out of that trio you need to worry about coming across in the Garden State is the last one.

Yes, there are bears in New Jersey.

Believe it or not, though, they're not considered one of the most dangerous animals in all the world. They don't make it into the list of top 10, anyway. Lions are on there. Tigers? Not so much.

Nobody really thinks of New Jersey as a state harboring any ferocious creatures. The scariest animal that usually comes to mind spotted in New Jersey from time to time is a shark along the coastline.

New Jersey is home to some of the most dangerous animals on earth.

While it's almost laughable to think about dying from an animal attack here in the Garden State, it does happen. However, the animals that maul you aren't the ones you need to be worried about in New Jersey.

The 4 most dangerous animals that live in New Jersey

black dog tries to bite white dog Photo by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash loading...

4.) Dogs

It's true. If you're a dog lover like me, you were probably just as upset to hear that statistic as I was. It turns out, dogs enter the list in the number four spot. While it's heartbreaking to hear this news if you have pups of your own at home, you should be aware of the fact that they're unlikely the ones that will harm you. According to the folks at ScienceFocus.com, getting attacked by a dog with rabies is what does most people in. They kill 59,000 people per year.

Dogs like to guard their owners against possible intruders and will attack by biting. While deaths from dog attacks are uncommon, human deaths from rabies transmitted by dog bites are not unheard of, primarily taking place in poorer parts of the world including Africa and Asia.

rattlesnake with tongue out Photo by Greg Johnson on Unsplash loading...

3.) Snakes

Although New Jersey doesn't have many venomous reptile species, the Timber Rattlesnake and Northern Copperhead are the ones residents should be on the lookout for. A bite from one of them could result in a bitter end.

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash loading...

2.) Humans

Ah, yes. Us homosapiens have made the list because, well, we are, indeed, a part of the animal kingdom, are we not? Responsible for killing 400,000 people per year, is it not fair to have made the list? Sad, but true.

The most dangerous animal in the world also lives in New Jersey

You may be surprised at what is considered the world's most dangerous animal:

Photo by Rapha Wilde on Unsplash Photo by Rapha Wilde on Unsplash loading...

1.) Mosquitoes

For a critter so small, they definitely pack a punch. These nasty biters are considered the most dangerous animal on the planet. They kill 725,000 people per year. The kicker is that only half of the mosquitoes in the world can cause death. Only female mosquitoes bite humans.

To check out the complete list of the most dangerous animals in the world, click HERE.

