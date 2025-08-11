As someone who grew up about 10 minutes from where this took place, I am absolutely horrified. My nephews practice at this field, so this video shook me to my core.

On what should’ve been a regular weeknight practice at the RiverWinds Complex in West Deptford, a driver allegedly *intentionally* drove onto football fields packed with kids and parents.

Police say this happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and honestly, it’s a miracle no one was seriously hurt. What could have been a tragic end for so many wound up just a viral video shared to social media.

The driver reportedly sped through the fields and only stopped after crashing into a lamp post, which accidentally took out one of the car’s tires.

If that pole hadn’t been there? We might be talking about injuries, or worse.

Police Say It Was Deliberate

According to witness statements and the police investigation, the driver’s actions weren’t random. West Deptford Police believe it was “a targeted attempt to cause harm”. Seriously chilling.

The driver has been arrested and charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief, and simple assault.

Their name hasn’t been released yet, but they’re being held pending court.

New Safety Measures Coming

In response, West Deptford PD is rolling out new safety protocols at the complex, including a stronger police presence during football games and practices.

This is the kind of thing you hope never happens in your town, especially not in a place where kids should just be playing football and making memories.

Hopefully, the public will find out more information in the coming days.

