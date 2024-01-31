UFO Sighting Reported in Shamong, New Jersey

An engineer who works for a defense contractor at a Navy test facility is reporting the sighting of a UFO in Shamong, New Jersey.

UFO sighting in Shamong was in November

The otherwise unidentified witness claims to have seen a "silver metallic object" in the sky about 4:00 in the afternoon on November 19, 2023.

He claims the object was smaller than any other aircraft and moving slower than a plane.

The witness claimed he heard a helicopter hovering in the area, but when he looked up, he saw something of notice beyond his sight of the helicopter.

" I saw a small silver metallic object moving in a southerly direction. It was hard to track with the naked eye due to the dusk lighting, it was shimmering inconsistently, and it appeared to be reflecting the sunlight much brighter than I have seen from any other object."

Object caught on cell phone video

The man's report can be found on the website of the National UFO Reporting Center. He says he caught the object on video recorded on his cell phone - but the video is not part of his sighting report.

He noted, "This object was traveling from the northwest to southeast, which does not fit any air traffic I have seen before. It was also odd that the helicopter I witnessed at the lower altitude seemed to be hanging around with no defined flight path, unlike the Coast Guard, State Police, or news helicopters that fly straight over just west of my location."

His report concludes with the assertion that the object was different than anything he's seen before.

SOURCE: Nuforc.org

