The Real Reason Smart College Graduates Are Fleeing New Jersey

It's a well-known fact that New Jersey is home to some of the best schools in the country. Plenty of students flock to the Garden State every year to earn themselves a degree of some sort. While plenty of people are graduating from New Jersey's awesome colleges and universities, apparently, they're not sticking around to build their lives here anymore. The data analysts are calling it the "brain drain" exodus.

That's shocking to hear considering all NJ has to offer. Why are so many college kids leaving Jersey in their rearview mirrors?



Lack Of Job Opportunities

More and more college graduates are leaving New Jersey, and it’s becoming a big concern. It wasn’t always like this—New Jersey used to be a place where new graduates could easily find jobs and start building their careers. But in recent years, things have changed.

One major reason is that many entry-level job openings aren’t as plentiful as they used to be. While there are still opportunities for fresh grads, the job market is a lot tougher now. Many people aren’t leaving their positions to move up, which makes it harder for new employees to get promoted or find new openings. The typical upward career momentum that used to happen more quickly has slowed down.



Too Expensive To Thrive

On top of that, the cost of living in New Jersey is extremely high. Rent, property prices, and everyday expenses can make it nearly impossible for recent graduates to afford living in the state without a high-paying job, which many entry-level positions don’t offer. People don't want to just simply survive. People want to thrive in life. This combo of expensive living and limited job growth is pushing more young people to look for opportunities elsewhere. They're looking for the place where they can get better job prospects and more affordable living.

Now, fewer college grads are staying in New Jersey after they graduate, which has led to a shrinking talent pool in the state. It’s a tough situation for young people trying to start their careers in a place that is no longer as welcoming to newcomers as it used to be.

It's a sad reality, for sure. Especially considering all the fantastic colleges New Jersey has to offer.

