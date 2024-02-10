South Jersey’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Whether it's Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or a birthday, sometimes you want to dine in a romantic restaurant.

These South Jersey restaurants make Top 100 Romantic in USA list

Five New Jersey restaurants have made Open Table's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America list, and four of the five are located in South Jersey!

See, I knew South Jersey was the romantic place to be!

Hard Rock Atlantic City

Atlantic City restaurant makes the Top 100

Congratulations to Il Mulino New York, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for making the list! Open Table says Il Mulino is "a luxurious complement to a night on the town."

Maybe your next date night should be there?

Most Romantic in Cape May

Cape May is feeling romantic at this restaurant

Washington Inn and Wine Bar is often mentioned regarding romance in Cape May. Says Open Table: "The Washington Inn offers six unique dining areas, from a summer patio to cozy fireside tables. Cocktails are a must in the Wine Bar, where the passing Cape May scene can be best appreciated."

Romantic Restaurant

Franklinville Inn makes the list

The Franklinville Inn gets a nod for romance. It's located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive).

From Open Table: " The Franklinville Inn is the destination of choice for exceptional dining. The elegant design & warm interior create an inviting & intimate atmosphere for you & your guests."

Beach Haven

This Beach Haven Gem makes the list

The Gables in Beach Haven is a favorite to many - especially in the summer. The romance, though, can be felt year-round.

Open Table says this about The Gables: "This historic Victorian Jersey Shore inn is open nightly for dinner during the summer season, and Thursday through Sunday from Fall to Spring. "

The fifth restaurant from New Jersey that made the Most Romantic list is 618 in Freehold.

SOURCE: Open Table

