Secret Beaches Near Cape May and LBI Rated Among Best In America

What is your favorite New Jersey beach?

Is it one filled with people in the middle of summer, or is it a beach, not too many people know about?

Family Destinations Guide has created a list of the 100 best secret beaches in the country, and three seldom-heard-about New Jersey beaches are on the list.

Pearl Beach in Cape May makes the list, right on the lower tip of New Jersey. It's not far from the Cape May Lighthouse, and I can tell you from experience, it's a great area to see dolphins just offshore.

Pearl Beach comes in at number 49 on the list. About this hidden gem, the editors say:

"This small beach is surrounded by lush vegetation and scenic views of the ocean, creating a peaceful and serene environment for visitors. The beach is also relatively undeveloped, with no boardwalks or commercial establishments, providing a pure and unspoiled beach experience. The calm waters and gentle waves make it an ideal spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing."

Making the list' Top 5, at number five, is Sedge Island, off Long Beach Island, in Barnegat Bay. Here you'll find excellent sandy beaches and abundant marine life.

Editors say this about Sedge Island:

"Access to the island is limited to guided tours, which help to preserve its unspoiled environment and maintain its peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can explore the island's natural wonders, such as the diverse bird population, sea turtles, and marine life..."

Also making the list of top-secret beaches is Gunnison Beach on the Sandy Hook Peninsula. It came in at number 85 on the list.

The editors say this about Gunnison Beach:

"...this beach features clear, turquoise water, soft sand, and picturesque dunes. As a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, visitors can enjoy hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and fishing in addition to beach activities."

What's your favorite New Jersey beach?

SOURCE: Family Destinations Guide

