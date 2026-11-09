This actually makes me REALLY upset.

I knew my dad served in the military. He was in the Navy, but he rarely talked about his time in the service when I was growing up.

It wasn't until after he passed away that I learned the full story. He had served 16 years combined between the Navy and Army Reserves, including during the Vietnam War.

Finding that out changed a lot about how I understood certain things from my childhood. It also gave me a newfound respect and soft spot for veterans, particularly those from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

That's why this latest ranking hits so close to home. Not to mention, Veterans' Day is this week.

Newark Is One of the Worst Cities in America for Veterans

According to WalletHub's 2026 study, Newark ranked 99th out of 100 American cities for veterans. That's just one spot away from the bottom of the list.

Detroit ranked last, while Jersey City also struggled, coming in at 73rd.

WalletHub compared cities using 19 different measures across employment, economic conditions, quality of life and health. Those factors include veteran unemployment, housing affordability, poverty and access to VA health care.

New Jersey Needs to Do Better for Its Veterans

This is about so much more than a disappointing ranking.

Veterans deserve affordable housing, good-paying jobs, quality health care and support when transitioning back to civilian life. They shouldn't have to fight through endless red tape just to access benefits they've earned.

New Jersey needs to make veteran services easier to access, strengthen mental health resources and make sure those who served aren't struggling to find housing or employment.

We can thank veterans for their service all day long. But are we actually showing up for them when they need us?

They deserve better than this.

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