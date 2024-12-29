Alright, I'll be honest: I sometimes find myself goofing off at work. We all do that, right? We all will spend 5 minutes here, three minutes there, and probably most of our lunch breaks scrolling on social media.

Now that social media happens to be a huge component of what I do for work, I notice I now spend less time doom scrolling while I'm trying to get things done while I'm at the office.

Every single person engages in something online during working hours that has nothing to do with work. Since I have ADHD, my therapist likes to call that my dopamine reward after accomplishing a specific task that has to get done that day.

Believe it or not, there's one "game" that almost all of New Jersey spends time playing while at the office. It's not one that you can play all year long though, as it's seasonal.

New Jersey's Most Popular Work Day Distraction

A survey recently conducted by the folks at RotoGrinders showed that over three quarters of Fantasy Football players in New Jersey admitted to checking their Fantasy Football stats while in the middle of their workday. Instead of prioritizing emails, Zoom meetings, or that Powerpoint presentation deadline, the majority of New Jersey is checking their Fantasy squads.

Mind you, this isn't something that happens all year round. The NFL is only active a few months out of the year.

On average, the Fantasy Football players in the Garden State spend about two-and-a-half hours a week checking their stats while at work. That's 150 minutes. Since the average work week consists of 5 days, that means players spend about 30 minutes a day making sure their team looks good. The workday is usually 8 hours long, right? If you check your stats every hour, that means NJ employees are spending about six minutes per hour on the app.

Is it a huge time-waster? That depends on your career, I guess. It's probably best if surgeons are stopping to check their fantasy team. For people that sit behind a desk all day, it's probably not that big of a deal. That is, unless your boss is a giant micromanager.

