Let me say right from the start that I do NOT drink soda that often.

I'm usually just water, coffee, and energy drinks all day long. There are times, however, that I crave a little something sweet and bubbly to wet my whistle. Usually, I stick with diet or zero sugar sodas. I do have one soda weakness, though. I know I'm not alone in this one, either.

How can anyone not order a Mountain Dew Baja Blast when they are swinging through the Taco Bell drive-thru? I'll be the first to admit that I don't have that much self control.

I've been obsessed with that drink ever since it was first released at Taco Bell back in 2004. There's something about a Baja Blast that tastes like no other soda. Mountain Dew wouldn't be my first choice of soda ever, to be honest. I'm a sucker for a Baja Blast with no ice, though.

Taco Bell's been in the news a lot lately for all of their additions to there Cravings Value Menu. What I apparently missed, however, is even BIGGER news. I didn't realize that I can now go to the store and pick up my own pack of Baja Blast.

Yes, you read that correctly.

You can now purchase Mountain Dew Baja Blast at your local grocery store. Here in Mays Landing, for example, they have it at Target and Walmart. I'm sure they're offered at other stores, too. Those are just the first two I saw when I Googled where to find Baja Blast in my area.

According to USA Today, Baja Blast will be available for purchase in the grocery stores for the entirety of 2024.

