Linwood Called One of the Most Boring Places in New Jersey
We know that "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder", but what about boredom?
A national website is calling out an Atlantic County city as being one of the most boring places in New Jersey.
Say it isn't so!
Linwood called the #9 most boring place in New Jersey
The folks at Roadsnacks have developed a list of the boring places in Jersey, and Linwood is the only Atlantic or Cape May County town on the list.
Just how did editors determine this? Well, they say, "Data."
"To figure out how boring a place is, we factored in things we generally think make people exciting, and then we figure out which cities have the least number of those exciting people."
Editors don't tell us why they think Linwood is boring, but they did share these statistics:
The average age of Linwood residents is 48.2. 27% of the population is married. There's not usually a lot of crime in Linwood, so maybe that leads to the boredom factor(?).
Top 10 boring places in New Jersey
The Top 10 list looks like this: Roseland is #1, followed by Mountainside, Little Silver, Franklin Lakes, and Watchung. The rest of the Top 10 is Ringwood, Oakland, North Caldwell, Linwood, and North Haledon.
Outside of the Top 10 Hammonton comes in as the 12th most boring place, Northfield is #27, and Millville is #31.
Did they get it right? Is Linwood that boring?
SOURCE: Roadsnacks.net
