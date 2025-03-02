Dave Portnoy Stops in Toms River, Gives Local Pizza Great Review

America's most well-known pizza reviewer has paid another visit to the Jersey Shore, reviewing a pizza place in Toms River.

Even though he was feeling under the weather, Dave Portnoy gave another great review to a New Jersey pizza joint.

Hello Toms River

What happens to your new business when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports gives your pizza a great review?

The folks at Pacidough's PIzza Joint are about to find out.

In a pizza review just posted online, Dave Portnoy rated PaciDough's Pizza a solid 8.2!

"This looks great", said Portnoy when he first opened the pizza.

Dave wasn't as talkative as usual, probably due to the fact that he was sick.

"The sauce is a little sweet, but I like it."

A solid 8.2 was the score.

"I really love this pizza!"

Great pizza, great score

Portnoy mentioned that Pacidough's has only been open nine months, and he did mention the Toms River claim-to-fame: being Little League World Series champs.

Will there be other new New Jersey pizza reviews?

Portnoy said he was only in the area for one day, so we'll see if he releases more reviews.

