Summer's arrived in the Garden State. You're probably so excited to swim in the pool, go to the beach, ride all the rides & enjoy all the boardwalk activities available for you to enjoy.

There's an amusement and waterpark here in South Jersey that's been up and running for more than 100 years? It's just a hop, skip, and jump off of the White Horse Pike off Berlin Road in Clementon, a town in Camden County. It's called Clementon Park and Splash World.

People from all over the region, including Philadelphia, used to come down to Clementon Park beginning in 1907. The park has naturally switched owners multiple times since then. It even shut down for a bit from 2019-2021 when it went up for auction.

Luckily, a company called Indiana Beach Holdings. The park's current parent company has plenty of experience in the amusement park business, which is most likely why the park was able to make such an amazing comeback as it has.

The amusement park's been open for the last few seasons and crowds seem to love it more than ever.

One of the most notable rides from the park is the log flume called "King Neptune's Revenge". It's been one of the most popular rides at the park since the late 1980s and is still, apparently, going strong. It recently underwent a new paint job and a name change a few years ago.

What's great about this park is the affordability factor. For example, right now you can purchase adult season passes for just $59 each. You can find out how to do that HERE.

Because of this NJ amusement park's rich history and beloved memories shared by so many South Jersey natives (and beyond), I'm confident this park will be in operation for many years to come.

