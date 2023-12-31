Here in the Garden State, if there's one arena in which we hit the absolute jackpot, it's food.

You'll be hard-pressed to find better cuisine of any kind anywhere else in the country. No matter where you go, no matter which region of the country you move to, you'll always remember how delicious the food was here in New Jersey.

My brother has lived all over the place. That's no exaggeration, either. North Carolina, Vermont, Arizona, even Germany - he still says New Jersey's got the best food of anywhere he's ever lived.

Get our free mobile app

Even here in South Jersey, we're lucky to have some of the best restaurants in the whole United States. Whether it's a restaurant in the casino or one of the wonderful local spots on the mainland, South Jersey's got some pretty great eats.

If you make your way down the Garden State Parkway to Cape May, you'll find some of the most exquisite dishes you'll ever eat. Restaurants in this charming beach town are always written up in "best-of" lists all year round. The most recent award a Cape May restaurant has received was earned for being the best-of-the-best new restaurants to have opened in all of the Garden State this year.

Maison Bleue Bistro opened this year on Mansion Street, not far from Washington Square Mall. You'll find some delicious French-style dishes at one of Cape May's newest eateries. You'll also get to indulge in the only South Jersey restaurant that made the list of the best new NJ restaurants of 2023!

If you haven't gotten a chance to try it yet, the holidays are a perfect time to head in for a bite. Might we suggest a seafood dish? Of course, it's all sourced locally.

Check out the full list of restaurants HERE.

Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House This one of a kind home sits on Beach Avenue, steps away from the ocean Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly