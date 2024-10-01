Borgata and Caesars are Atlantic CIty’s Luckiest Casinos

If you're going to gamble at a casino, you want to go to the luckiest one, right?
You want to win - and win often.
How do you know which casino is the luckiest?
Get ready, I'm about to tell you.
The luckiest casinos in Atlantic City
I wish I could tell you this information almost guarantees that you'll have a successful gambling visit - but, it doesn't. Nothing really guarantees a win.
Full disclosure: this information is based on more opinion than fact.
Nevertheless, it might be helpful information.
GamblingSites.com released a report that delves into the luckiest and unluckiest casinos in America - and it's all based on casino reviews from Trip Advisor.
Editors studied over 100,000 reviews, focusing on reviews where people reported positive gambling outcomes.
The keywords in the reviews included luck, luck, winning, jackpot, and success.
Borgata and Caesar's come out on top in Atlantic City
The report found that, in Atlantic City, Borgata and Caesar's were the "luckiest."
In the country, Caesar's Atlantic City was the 16th luckiest, while Borgata came in at number 17.
Leading the way as the luckiest nationally are the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma, followed by the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.
Best months to gamble at a casino
The study also dove into the luckiest months to gamble.
January, November, and May came out as the luckiest months to visit a casino.
Again, no science behind any of this information. It's just a review of people's reviews.
So, essentially, gambling remains....a gamble.
SOURCE: GamblingSites.com
LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz