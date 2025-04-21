Now that we're past the half-way mark in April and the weather will (hopefully) be turning warmer soon, maybe you're already thinking about where you can sit back, grab a great meal, and watch a simply stunning New Jersey sunset right on the water.

And now that you are dreaming of that perfect dinner, here's some excellent news: one of the best waterfront restaurants in America is right here in the great Garden State.

And not just "one of the best" -- we're talkin' top five in the nation.

New Jersey certainly has no shortage of waterfront restaurants stretching from Monmouth County all the way down to Cape May. Some are very casual, some are bars, and some are a bit dressy.

Whatever you are in the mood for, you can find it at the Jersey Shore.

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in the U.S.

As for where the best of the best are, editors at Money Inc. recently released a list of the 20 best waterfront restaurants in America.

They said,

There is something about dining near the waterfront that is relaxing and soothing to the soul. For those of us who love the water and appreciate the wonders and beauty of the sea, rivers, lakes, and streams, gazing out while enjoying a fine meal brings a certain kind of satisfaction.

Needless to say, the competition to appear on this list was extremely tough.

World-class restaurants in Miami, California, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and New York all placed between numbers 6 and 20.

Ranking #5: The Chart House in Atlantic City

But ranking #5 in the nation is The Chart House at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, overlooking Farley State Marina.

Of that restaurant, they say,

This venue offers spectacular views of the surrounding city and waterfront and has served Atlantic City for over 50 years. It provides refined dining with seafood and steak offerings on the menu. The prime rib is slow-roasted by renowned Chefs who plate the courses to perfection. The cuisine and service at Chart House are always top-notch. The venue also offers signature cocktails as well as exquisite desserts.

Rave Reviews From Locals and Visitors

And locals seem to agree. One reviewer said,

The salad was impressive the torched fig which was tangy with the feta offsetting taste buds just right.

When people are impressed with the salad before the main courses arrive at their table, you know you are in for a special evening.

Others remark,

Came here for our 21st anniversary. The staff was friendly and Joshua was amazing. They even customize the menus to wish us a happy 21st anniversary. The food? What can I say there isn't a 6th star rating. A definite must to come visit this place.

And lots of people say this is one of the top places in Atlantic City to celebrate a special occasion,

Upon entry, the staff was very pleasant. Offered to take our photo, and provide us with a custom printed menu for our anniversary. Our waiter was helpful in selecting and describing the best food option for us. The drinks and food were so good, with a beautiful view of the marina.

Want to Try it for Yourself?

To view the menu at The Chart House and to make a reservation, visit their website.

