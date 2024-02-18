10 Most Stolen Items At Walmart In New Jersey

Nobody will argue that it's hard to make ends meet these days here in the Garden State. It's no secret that New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

Even just to maintain a normal household here in Jersey costs more than it ever has. Inflation, man... what can I say? It's bad.

Even the cheapest big box stores can't seem to steer clear of thievery. These days, if people can get away with it, they're taking what they can. It's almost like a form of modern-day piracy.

With an increase of self-checkout lines in all grocery stores, it's pretty easy to get away with not paying for something. It's come down to the honor system. These stores are just hoping everybody's honest about their purchases.

People take things from Walmart every single day. As a matter of fact, most of us have probably witnessed an incident or two from our local Walmart stores right here in the Garden State.

Most common items stolen from Walmart

Walmart is a store that's a sort-of one-stop shop for everything you could possibly need, right? With that being said, there are, in fact, items that get stolen from the big box store more often than others.

Things like jewelry, cosmetics, and electronics are stolen pretty often. Things that you wouldn't think people would even attempt to steal actually make it on the list of Walmart's most commonly stolen items.

Things like packaged meat and dairy products get stolen quite a bit, too. Even things like intimate products and sex toys have made it onto the list. See for yourself:

