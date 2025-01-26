When Is The Best Time to Plant a Tree In New Jersey?

Recently, my husband and I closed on our first (and forever home). No, we don't look at it as a "starter home," because houses are so expensive and we never want to do this again...

The house checked off a lot of boxes for us, including a really great-sized backyard.

We love hosting, so a great backyard was a must so that we can host parties once the weather gets warmer.

The backyard already has a fire pit, a small shed, and a larger shed with a large overhang that will be great for an entertaining space.

The one thing the backyard is missing is a tree.

We have no trees on our property.

Some may view this as a bonus, it drastically decreases the chances of roof damage caused by a tree.

Flowering dogwood in spring.

However, I love trees and I think it gives a house character.

My grandma already expressed an interest in getting us a dogwood tree because she has always had one. She asked if I wanted one with pink or white flowers. When I responded, "Pink," she followed it immediately with, "White."

So now I will be getting a white dogwood tree.

I also want to get a peach tree for the backyard. I did research on the best fruit trees for New Jersey that you don't need multiple of and peach came up a few times.

Peaches on the tree ready to be picked.

Now the dilemma is, when can I plant?

When to plant a tree in New Jersey

Friendly Tree Service, from Orange, has a great page on its site with tips and tricks for tree planting and growing.

Newly planted trees do best when exposed to moderate temperature and rainfall. They need time to root and acclimatize before the onset of intense heat and dryness of summer or the freezing temperatures of winter. Spring and early fall, therefore, are generally the best planting seasons.

This page has a lot of other useful information such as watering frequency depending on the season and size, how to mulch around your tree, tree placement, and other great info.



Based on the New Jersey climate you're probably safe to plant a tree in very late April/May or mid/late-September and early/mid-October.

