Too Cool! Six Flags To Build A New Fantastic Safari Resort In Jackson, NJ

This is an amazing idea and one I will be the first online to experience. A brand new resort at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township New Jersey. This is an exciting idea and the twist that really makes this awesome is it's gonna be a "safari" resort so you get to stay and live amongst the wildlife at the Six Flags safari, how cool! Imagine just waking up in a luxurious hotel room and looking out your window to see fantastic wildlife that's part of their safari. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first-ever hotel/resort built at the theme park and one that's long overdue.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Charl Durand Unsplash.com Charl Durand loading...

One of my fondest memories was doing the Insane Inflatable 5 K with Townsquare Media and running the race through the safari (pictured below) at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. I always enjoy wildlife so to do that running challenge and to do it amongst the animals at the safari, was pretty cool and a great memory. I did try to find a zebra to jump on to finish, but that would have been cheating so I didn't hitch a ride with any of the safari residents lol. I cannot wait to stay on the safari and stay overnight with the animals and take advantage of this new resort.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

According to APP.COM, "The Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in 2024 as an addition to the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park complex, which already had a 350-acre safari available for visitors. The resort will include a spa and a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by wild exotic fauna."

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club