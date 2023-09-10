Too Cool! Six Flags To Build A New Fantastic Safari Resort In Jackson, NJ
This is an amazing idea and one I will be the first online to experience. A brand new resort at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township New Jersey. This is an exciting idea and the twist that really makes this awesome is it's gonna be a "safari" resort so you get to stay and live amongst the wildlife at the Six Flags safari, how cool! Imagine just waking up in a luxurious hotel room and looking out your window to see fantastic wildlife that's part of their safari. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first-ever hotel/resort built at the theme park and one that's long overdue.
One of my fondest memories was doing the Insane Inflatable 5 K with Townsquare Media and running the race through the safari (pictured below) at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. I always enjoy wildlife so to do that running challenge and to do it amongst the animals at the safari, was pretty cool and a great memory. I did try to find a zebra to jump on to finish, but that would have been cheating so I didn't hitch a ride with any of the safari residents lol. I cannot wait to stay on the safari and stay overnight with the animals and take advantage of this new resort.
According to APP.COM, "The Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in 2024 as an addition to the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park complex, which already had a 350-acre safari available for visitors. The resort will include a spa and a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by wild exotic fauna."
WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state