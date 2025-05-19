The Absolutely Best Bucket-List Fast Food Spot in New Jersey, One of the Best in America

Imagine sinking your teeth into a grilled hot dog piled high with sautéed veggies and crispy potatoes—it's a taste of home.

Make sure you stop by this bucket-list fast food spot in New Jersey, it's more than just grabbing a quick bite. It's about the taste of culture, nostalgia and more.

A bucket-lit fast food spot is an icon for a reason. It's the vibe and some of the bucket-list spots in America might surprise you.

MSN.com recently wrote about the best bucket-list fast food spots from every state in America and I totally agree with New Jersey's pick. I've heard such wonderful and delicious things about this little gem in the Garden State.

What's New Jersey's Best Bucket-List Fast Food Spot from Nat'l List?

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dogs located at 900 2nd Avenue in Elizabeth.

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dog reviews on yelp.com are amazing. There's everything from good Italian dog around can't beat it to great sweet ketchup. Also, so many customers writing about how long they've been going there and grew up loving Tommy's.

From msn.com about Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dog: "Make sure you're feeling very hungry before visiting this rustic hole-in-the-wall hot dog spot – the portions are epic! The historic eatery opened in 1969, and its famed Italian dogs consist of a hot dog, grilled peppers, onions and a dizzying amount of crunchy deep-fried potatoes, all packed into a huge wedge of soft pizza bread. Fans say you’ll be hooked after one bite. The potatoes are so good, they’re also sold by the cup."

Let's take a road trip to Elizabeth to grab one of these amazing Italian Hot Dogs.

