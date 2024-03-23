New Jersey Targets Are Making Changes to Their Self-Checkout

🎯Target is changing things up a bit

🎯Changes are coming to the self-checkout

🎯Check how many items you have

Target is making some changes to their checkout in their stores.

And, it also looks like cashiers will still have a job at Target, that's great news.

What changes is Target making to their self-checkout lines?

Target is limiting the self-checkout items to just 10 items. Not 15, not 20, just 10 items when you are checking out.

The giant retailer announced it’s capping the number of items shoppers can have at self-checkout and it sounds like a good idea to me.

Townsquare Media, canva Townsquare Media, canva loading...

Some people don't like self check-out and will appreciate the new item limits. More lanes that are staffed with employees will be opening up to help those who have fuller carts.

Get our free mobile app

The "Express Self-Checkout" lanes hit most Target stores on Sunday, according to nbcnews.com.

Target has said, "By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too."

Target said it began piloting 10-item-or-less self-checkouts last fall and decided to move forward with a nationwide rollout based on the response.

Also, mentioned is the possibility of less theft.

So many stores I walk into have so many empty cash registers and so many self-checkout registers. All those empty registers are such a waste, maybe now they will be used, at least at Target.

When self-checkout became so popular, I was wondering about cashiers losing their job, I hope now they can employ more associates and even more super markets and stores follow in the footsteps of Target.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.