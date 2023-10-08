Seriously, Cape May, NJ Is Not as Great as Everyone Says It Is

In case you've missed it, we have written A LOT of articles about every single reason why Cape May is just so great. Honestly, you would think the rest of the state is just pure trash compared to the precious gem that Cape May is.

See what I mean???

Seriously, how can one town be just so freaking fantastic???

Does Cape May have the best beaches in New Jersey?

Cape May has been dubbed the top beach in the state and one of the top beaches in the country, but is it really?

Well according to Google Reviews and Yelp, it sure is up there. I guess you can't argue with the internet, so okay okay, Cape May beaches are pretty great...

However, what about Manasquan? How about Island Beach State Park? Are we forgetting Lavalette? Cape May is pretty great, but let's not forget about the other great New Jersey beaches.

Christmas in Cape May

This one I can't deny, I may agree slightly. I've done the Christmas house tour in the past and it really was so much fun and the houses were so pretty. Also, the decorated Washington Street Mall with all the lights is so precious.

You know what other New Jersey town has a fantastic Christmas house tour? Point Pleasant Beach!!

The PTO for the local elementary school hosts a Cook's Tour where local restaurants serve small dishes in beautifully decorated homes around town. I participated a few years ago, it's a blast!

Moving right along here...

Cape May Harvest Brew Festival

I didn't know that Cape May hosts a Harvest Brew Festival that appears to be very popular.

The festival takes place on the Physick Estate property, which I can't deny is very nice and Cape May does have a bunch of great breweries...

Do you know what other really pretty NJ spot has a beer festival in the fall? Smithville. Plus, there are two Tomasello Winery tasting rooms...bonus!

If you're looking for other fall beer festivals, check this out.

Is the Cape May County Zoo the best in New Jersey?

There is nothing I can sarcastically say about the zoo to fake argue this point. The Cape May County Zoo has cheetahs and cheetahs happen to be my favorite animal, so my bias comes in strong here.

With that being said I also cannot recommend enough a trip to the Popcorn Park Zoo. I spent many childhood summer days visiting the zoo with my parents, grandparents, and siblings, so again I'm super biased with fond childhood memories.

So sure, Cape May is pretty great, but let us not forget that New Jersey is riddled with so many AMAZING shore towns that deserve some recognition too from time to time.

