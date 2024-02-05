One of the Most Romantic Hotels in America is Right Here in New Jersey!

With Valentine's Day coming up, this hotel is one of the most "romantic" properties in America and it's right here in the Garden State. Have you made plans with your lover for Cupid's arrival? This may be a perfect option for you this Valentine's Day.

In a recent article by Reader's Digest, they looked at the most romantic hotels around the nation. "There's something so fun about planning a fabulous romantic getaway for you and your sweetie. Just the two of you, escaping to a place of comfort and serenity and connecting (or reconnecting) in ways that make your heart flutter." That sounds pretty good for V-Day. "Romantic hotels and resorts provide excellent amenities that spark romantic date ideas and pave the way for intimacy. And luckily, many romantic hotels are located in gorgeous areas across the U.S."

Borgata Hotel Google Maps loading...

For us here in New Jersey Reader's Digest listed the Borgata Hotel and Casino as our most romantic hotel. "If you don't think of romance when you think of casinos, you probably haven't been to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Romantic room packages help couples enjoy the fun things in life at the beautiful hotel, including a luxurious spa evening. They can then try their luck at the casino, playing poker or hitting one of the many slot machines."

Borgata Casino in Atlantic City Borgata Casino in Atlantic City (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

I like the Borgata it is a very nice place to stay in Atlantic City and I would put that on my list of possible places to go for Valentine's Day here in the Garden State. Do you love the Borgata? Any other recommendations? What is your plan for Cupid?

