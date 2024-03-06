This is Surprising, the #1 Drunkest City in New Jersey

Whether you're a social drinker at one of your favorite local bars, or just hanging at home for a game night and some drinks, ladies night out, and birthday parties, New Jersey - we love our alcohol.

According to brewersguildnj.com, we have well over 100 breweries, distilleries, and wineries across the Garden State.

canva, allen stoner, getty stock, thinkstock canva, allen stoner, getty stock, thinkstock loading...

The #1 drunkest city in New Jersey

This surprised me, it's Ocean City, NJ. Isn't Ocean City a dry city in New Jersey?

Recently, a survey was done the drunkest cities in each state of America. It's crazy to think there was a survey, but it's true. Several towns in different states where they were the number one for enjoy the alcohol, according to 247wallst.com, Nevada - Reno, North Carolina - Wilmington, Pennsylvania - Pittsburg, and of course, Ocean City in New Jersey.

According to 247wallst.com,

In New Jersey, Ocean City ranked #1 with 23.3% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Jersey was the 25th highest at 18.6%.

From fox29.com:

Ocean City's population is approximately 95,634 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 31.7% for Cape May County, which is higher than the statewide average of 22.8%, 9th lowest in the US. The study shows the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas drink above that rate.

We all love to celebrate with our favorite drink. It's funny I just called a friend who visits Ocean City, NJ every summer and she says she brings her alcohol from home when at the rental. She laughed when I said, "Ocean City is the #1 drunkest city in New Jersey."

I would think of a bigger town, a town with lots of bars, this was a surprise to me. Guess I shouldn't be surprised anymore.

Check out these New Jersey bars...

Best Irish bars in New Jersey, as picked by Big Joe Henry Gallery Credit: Big Joe Henry