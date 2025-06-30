Tossing your trash might seem like second nature, but in New Jersey, there are some surprising rules you might be breaking without even knowing it.

In New Jersey, tossing out the trash isn’t as simple as it seems.

Read More: Hooters is Closing Restaurants, Will NJ Locations Close

While it’s tempting to throw everything into your kitchen bin, the state has clear rules about what belongs in your household garbage. And what doesn't get thrown.

Get our free mobile app

What You Can Throw Away in New Jersey

Some items that you CAN'T throw away might surprise you, some surprise me. You can throw away everyday items like food scraps, paper towels, used tissues, and non-recyclable plastics. However, there’s a long list of things that must stay out of the trash.

Why These Items Are Banned from NJ Garbage Cans

Some items contain hazardous materials that can damage the environment and require special handling. Many New Jersey counties host scheduled collection days for these types of items or offer drop-off centers. You can always check your town's website. Did you know you could be fined? I had no clue.

9 Common Items You Should Never Put in the Trash

Some of these 9 items may surprise you, it's always good as just a reminder on what not to throw out in your trash. Click HERE on information about what you can and can't throw away. Remember some states have different rules, also.

Batteries Computers & TV's Motor Oil Light Bulbs Paint Plastic Bags Medications & Shots or Needles of any kind Leaves & Branches (I feel I always put branches and brush in our trashcans. YIKES) Tires

Taking the time to throw away trash the right way helps keep New Jersey cleaner, greener, and a little less cluttered.

Best counties to retire to in North Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in North Dakota using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker