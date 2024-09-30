New Jersey Is Home To One Of America’s Best Beaches

A New Jersey beach has been named one of the top 25 beaches in the country by a major publication.

When it comes to travel, it is hard to find a publication that is more well-known, more respected, or more knowledgeable than the fine folks at Travel & Leisure, and when they give out an honor, people pay close attention.

A New Jersey Beach Is Among The Best In The Country

So, when they decided to list their choices for the 25 best beaches in the U.S.A., you wondered if any of our amazing local beaches made the cut, and fortunately, the answer is yes.

A lover of the Jersey Shore might expect our state to have more than one entry on this list, and you could certainly make a strong argument for it.

But in fairness, there are a lot of great beaches in the country, so getting one from our area to crack this top 25 is still very impressive. So, which local beach is on this prestigious list?

Which New Jersey Beach Grabbed This Prestigious Honor?

That honor belongs to one of the Garden State's most historic cities, the amazing beach at Asbury Park.

This gorgeous beach is surrounded by a legendary boardwalk and some very historic buildings, and there is nothing quite like a summer day at the beach in Asbury Park.

It is one of the most famous beaches on the East Coast and in the whole country. and now it is top 25 in the whole nation. Congratulations Asbury Park!

