New Jersey’s Best Blowout Brunch You Need To Experience

Do you enjoy brunch? The combination of breakfast and lunch is something many people enjoy especially on the weekends when you have more time to sit back not rush and enjoy your meal. According to Brunch Cafe, "Brunch has been around for a long time, but it's only recently become such a popular trend that it's everywhere you look. This has become a very social event, giving people a chance to visit with friends and family over good food." For me personally I tend to lean more into "breakfast" foods at brunch and less on the "lunch" menu. I love going out for breakfast, which I do not do a lot, so when I do I want to enjoy the early morning dishes that are available at a brunch.

In a recent article by Lovefood, they looked at the best "brunch" locations around the nation. "What could be better than a lazy, leisurely brunch? An all-you-can-eat brunch, that's what. With a spread of delicious dishes to choose from, plus (depending on the location) a choice of daytime cocktails or mocktails, it's the ultimate way to get together at the weekend."

So for us here in the Garden State, Lovefood selected a spot in Atlantic City for the best "blowout" brunch. The brunch buffet at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. "The grand Borgata Buffet at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but it’s the Sunday brunch buffet that’s really worth visiting. Customers love the bagel bar, where you can build your dream sandwich with smoked salmon, lox, onions, and tomatoes. The gelato and cannoli are not to be missed, either. According to reviews, it's the best brunch place around." I have enjoyed the "Grand Borgata Buffet" and if you are in the mood for a big brunch then I suggest you give this place a try and then go for a nice long walk to work off this decadent dining experience lol. The Borgata is a beautiful hotel and this is a bountiful brunch.

