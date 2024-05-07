I was scrolling through Facebook and I stumbled upon a post on a local Toms River community page in which the poster was asking for food truck suggestions.

The original post was asking for ideas for a kid's birthday party.

I immediately thought just how cool this was.

My friend's wedding ended with late-night sandwiches from a grease truck from Rutgers and I don't know why I never thought about having other parties catered by a food truck.

Genius idea!

I found my way to the comments section to see what the residents of Toms River were saying.

Get our free mobile app

Now, I love to cook so when I host parties I do all of the cooking. However, I am definitely going to save this list for future reference for a future party when I don't feel like spending hours and hours in the kitchen.

How many food trucks are in New Jersey?

The most recent number I found was from 2020 when the Bergen Record reported that there were more than 1,000 food trucks in the state. Four years later, I would assume there are even more.

I went to Holland Ridge Farms for their Spring tulip festivals and I couldn't help but keep remarking on how many food trucks there were. It was a lot...

If you are looking for a unique catering option for your next party, you might want to check out these food trucks that Toms River residents are suggesting online.

The Best Food Trucks According to Toms River Residents Looking for a great food truck to cater your next event? These are the food trucks Toms River residents are suggesting.