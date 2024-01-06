Just Incase, the Best Sledding Hills at the Jersey Shore

This weekend there could be snow, possibly here a the Jersey Shore.

We've seen some flurries, but I'm sure we'll get some snow here at the Jersey Shore before we know it.

When it snows in Ocean and Monmouth County, our kids get so excited. Not only because of school possibly being closed, but sledding is fun for all ages.

The kids will want to get out and play in the snow and of course---sledding! In my neighborhood, sledding is big. The neighborhood kids will knock on my door and say, "Sue can you take us sledding?"...I always give in! Now, that my daughter Abby drives, she can take the kids in the neighborhood. And yes, my 17 year old still loves it.

A couple of my favorite hills since I live in Bayville are at Central Regional High School and Veterans Park in Bayville has this really cool hill right in between trees. My daughter loves it there.

Brick, Manahawkin, Whiting any hills near you. I know Brick has some good ones, let us know.

Last year I'm sure kids were wishing for more snow, we hardly got any and I'll take another winter like last year. Snow is not my favorite. Sorry, if you're a snow lover.

Where are the BEST sledding hills in Ocean County, NJ?

Ocean County Park, Lakewood

Veteran's Park, Bayville

Central Regional High School, Bayville

Washington Street right next to the Toms River Country Club

Barnegat High School

Where are the BEST sledding hills in Monmouth County, NJ?

Oak Glen Park, Howell

Holmdel Park, Holmdel...(I love this one, great place to sled)

Cheesequake State Park, Matawan

