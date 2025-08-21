Lightning Strikes Again: New Jersey Golfer Injured on the Course

The weather can be quite dangerous at times. Being struck by lightning is very dangerous because it delivers an enormous surge of electricity through the body in an instant. This can cause a victim severe burns, heart failure, brain and nervous system damage, or even death. Survivors often deal with lasting health issues such as memory loss, chronic pain, and vision or hearing problems.

Since lightning is unpredictable and can strike even when storms seem far away, it’s important to seek shelter quickly whenever thunder is heard.

According to a Patch report, "A man was in critical condition after being struck by lightning on a Morris County golf course this weekend, according to police. According to the authorities, the man was struck on Sunday, around 6 p.m., at Pinch Brook Golf Course in Florham Park."

According to reports, the victim (36 years old) suffered cardiac arrest. There is no update on the victim's condition at this time.

