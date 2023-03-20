5 more arrested in Ocean County, NJ as another cocaine network gets busted

🚔 Five arrested in latest cocaine bust in Ocean County

🚔 The suspects arrested in this case were targeting the Point Pleasant Beach area

🚔 Two month investigation has resulted in multiple charges

For the second time in a week a cocaine operation in Ocean County has come to an end and resulted in multiple arrests.

There are five Point Pleasant Beach residents who have been arrested on charges related to a cocaine operation in Ocean County that targeted areas of the borough that they live in.

A two-month multi-agency investigation into this particular case of cocaine distribution, five residents allegedly used one home to store and deal cocaine out of in the borough.

Law enforcement also conducted surveillance of the home.

Point Pleasant Beach home had cocaine ready for sale

When the Ocean County Northern Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the home on Friday, the team found a quantity of cocaine packaged for distribution and drug paraphernalia that would be used for dealing the drugs, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Five Point Pleasant Beach residents charged for dealing cocaine

Pablo Lezama, 43, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension.

He was brought to the Ocean County Jail then released until his next court appearance.

Magdaleno Navasantos, 45, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released until his next court appearance.

Felix Pacheco, 31, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pacheco was similarly brought to jail and then released.

Miguel Alonso, 27, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension.

Alonso was charged on a summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Angel Pacheco, 44, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pacheco was charged on a summons pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Three Toms River residents dealt cocaine in children's toy boxes

Last week, three Toms River residents were charged after a six-month investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Ocean County.

Those charged for their alleged roles put a pound of cocaine per children's toy box and then dealt the product.

Law enforcement also found guns in their search and arrests.

