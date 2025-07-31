There’s a new type of crime gaining attention across the East Coast, one that many people have never even heard of until it happens to them.

It’s called jugging, and law enforcement in New Jersey is warning residents to stay alert. What is jugging? Not, juggling - we all know what that is, this is jugging.

What Is Jugging and How Does It Work?

Jugging refers to a tactic used by thieves who stalk unsuspecting victims withdrawing cash from banks or ATMs. The criminal watches as someone withdraws a large sum of money, then follows them. Sometimes for miles. This is crazy.

It's usually a group of people or a team that watches out for the person that just left the ATM machine with money. It often happens when the person returns to their car, makes a stop at another store, or pulls into their driveway.

The thief will break into the vehicle, or confront the victim directly, and steal the cash they just took out.

Why Jugging Is Spreading in New Jersey and the East Coast

The FBI just put out a warning for this new trend in robbery. Please stay safe. They are reporting an increase in this type of robbery.

With more surveillance footage and eyewitness reports coming in, authorities are now urging the public to be extra cautious when handling cash.

FBI and Police Safety Tips to Protect Yourself

The most common spots for jugging to begin are ATMs, bank branches, and drive-thru tellers. Here are tips for being safe thanks to fbi.gov.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially after withdrawing cash.

Avoid making multiple stops before heading home.

Don’t count or display cash in public or inside your car.

If you feel like someone may be following you, drive to a police station or crowded, well-lit area.

Use digital banking options when possible to avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Jugging might sound like something out of a movie, but it’s very real and it’s happening more often. As this crime trend grows in New Jersey and throughout the East Coast, staying alert and cautious could make all the difference.

