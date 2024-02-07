Do You Know The Story Of The Jersey Hoppie Monster in Lake Hopatcong?

The largest lake in New Jersey is Lake Hopatcong in Sussex/Morris Counties. This large lake shares two counties. "Lake Hopatcong is shared by two counties (Sussex and Morris) and four boroughs and townships (Mount Arlington, Hopatcong, Jefferson Township, and Roxbury Township) ~ Wikipedia" In addition, according to NJ.Gov, "Nine miles in length and 2,500 acres of freshwater, Lake Hopatcong offers outdoor enthusiasts many recreational opportunities. Lake Hopatcong is the largest lake in New Jersey and the most striking feature of Hopatcong State Park."

So now that we know that Lake Hopatcong is Jersey's largest lake, let's discuss what is in this lake, like a monster! That's right, an urban legend I came across talks about a monster that was spotted in Lake Hopatcong, I guess it's "Jersey's" Loch Ness Monster lol

According to an article from Travel Channel, there are stories about a monster that was spotted in Lake Hopatcong about 130 years ago, for the first time. "A fisherman on the lake in 1894 sparked a mass panic when he reportedly saw a 40-foot monster with a dog’s head and a snake’s body. Nicknamed Hoppie, the creature is considered to be friendlier than other water-dwelling cryptids. There have been sightings through the years, but nobody has managed to capture the creature on camera."

So if you have been to Lake Hopatcong, have you ever seen anything spooky? A monster? Tell us what you think and post your comments below. If you happen to have a photo of "Hoppie" be sure to share that as well! We would love to see the Lake Hopatcong Monster!

