Chosen By You, The Best Seafood Restaurant in Ocean County, NJ

We have so many delicious seafood restaurants here in Ocean County.

Before you start saying, "no way", I let you choose. Not that this place in Ocean County isn't delicious, I've had their clams - they are yummy, I just know I'm going to be yelled at on Facebook.

This one restaurant in Southern Ocean County is fantastic and I'm so happy they got the vote.

There are several seafood restaurants that are just amazing from Bum Rogers, Crabs Claw, Mud City Crabhouse, Lobster Shanty, and so many more. And of course, for Sushi, it's Xina.

ElizabethAllnutt, Getty Images ElizabethAllnutt, Getty Images loading...

Where is the best seafood restaurant in Ocean County, chosen by you?

The WINNER: The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House which is located in Manahawkin, NJ.

Their scallops are just fabulous.

From The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House Facebook page:

When choosing The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House, I asked - do you like seafood alone or with pasta. Definitely, without a doubt, you loved pasta with your seafood.

What makes seafood mouthwatering? There are so many different kinds of seafood dishes. Salmon is a favorite for Jersey Shore residents and shrimp and crab, come in a close second. Oysters are very popular, too.

Buttery and grilled to perfection is how I love my scallops with a baked potato.

Besides pasta, a baked potato is a favorite side with seafood. If you're choosing a vegetable, broccoli is a favorite with the seafood. But, if choosing do you want a vegetable or not with seafood, it would be a big no. Definitely the potato, but that's it. Maybe a side salad.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]