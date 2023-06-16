25 cats have to be euthanized after rescue from ‘animal cruelty’ in Brick, NJ

(Photo Courtesy: Ocean County Health Department)

The Brick Township man who was found to have approximately 157 cats and 3 dogs inside his Mantoloking Road home last month has turned himself into police.

While the Ocean County Health Department led efforts to rescue and help out all 160 animals from the home at their two shelters, 25 of the cats have had to be euthanized and 4 of the cats suffered serious bodily injury.

The pets were without the proper care needed to survive inside the Brick Township residence.

Following a multi-agency investigation 54-year old Jeffrey Finlay was charged with Animal Cruelty, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The initial investigation led to him being charged with Failure to Provide Care for a Living Animal or Creature.

The animals were brought to the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities over a 24-hour period following the May 4 discovery.

It was after the OCPO and Brick Police looked over the final veterinary reports from the Ocean County Health Department that led to the Animal Cruelty charge and a warrant for Finlay's arrest on June 5.

Finlay turned himself into Brick Township Police Headquarters on Wednesday where he was processed and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.

