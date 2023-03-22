Pet bird dies, dog rescued after NJ woman sets 2 fires in her home

🚒 Barnegat woman charged for setting two fires in her own home

🚒 Pet bird dies, family dog is rescued from the home

🚒 Investigation continues into the Barnegat home fire

A Barnegat woman has been arrested on multiple charges of setting two fires inside her home on Waterfall Lane on Tuesday morning.

Barnegat Police and Fire Departments were first on the scene around 7:30 a.m. and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

The family dog was rescued and unharmed but the pet bird couldn't be rescued in time and tragically perished.

An initial investigation determined that 44-year-old Lisa Ziobro set fire to a mattress in the bedroom and set a second fire to a shower curtain in the bathroom, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Detectives later alleged that Ziobro was the one who set the fires.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson and four counts of Arson and remains in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer said the OCPO Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad was joined in the investigation by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office.

