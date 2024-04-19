Are These The Very Best Pancakes In New Jersey?

Let's talk breakfast! Are you a "breakfast" person? If you are a breakfast person do you like eggs? French toast? waffles? just coffee? or pancakes? Maybe you like a combination of those items or maybe you're a person who skips breakfast. Whatever the case one of the most popular breakfast items is pancakes. Short or tall stack, people love their pancakes. Personally, I prefer good old-fashioned buttermilk pancakes with butter and good maple syrup. Nothing crazy about my pancakes. Maybe a side of bacon and of course my black coffee.

USA Today did an article that listed the TOP 10 breakfast foods:

10. Donuts

9. Home Fries

8. Oatmeal

7. Fresh Fruit

6. Cereal

5. Bacon

4. Pancakes

3. Toast

2. Sausage

1. Eggs

So what is the best "pancake house" here in the Garden State? According to Lovefood, "Make sure you take your appetite along when you visit Brownstone Pancake Factory. Established in 1968, this hugely popular spot serves huge buttermilk pancakes and has been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Brownstone Pancake Factory has various locations around New Jersey.

In addition, Lovefood added "There’s often a queue of people wanting to get their teeth into treats like the brownie sundae pancakes and bacon, egg and cheese pancake wraps. They even serve stacks with wedges of cake or pie perched on top."

Give us your review of Brownstone Pancake Factory if you have visited, if not where do you go for the best pancakes here in New Jersey? Post your comments below.

