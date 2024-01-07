Aqua Tots Is Opening New Location in New Jersey in Toms River

Can your kids swim? Have you been wanting to get your kids to learn how to swim? "After all, drowning is the leading cause of death in children under four, and participation in formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%!"

Make Sure Your Children Know How To Swim Properly

My kids learned to swim at an early age and I am so glad we took the time to have them learn. It's part of childhood here in New Jersey to swim. We have the most beautiful stretch of beaches at the Jersey Shore that almost runs the entire length of the state. We have gorgeous lakes throughout the state, and we have pools everywhere. So not knowing how to swim is just a risk parents should not want to take with their kids.

Aqua-Tots Swim School is the world's largest international swim school franchise with more than 145 locations in 14 countries, and their 3rd New Jersey location is opening in just a few weeks in Toms River! This will be perfect for kids to learn how to correctly swim during the winter months so they are ready this summer to be around water safely with family and friends.

According to Aqua Tots, "The new Toms River location boasts 14 swimming zones and 16 changing rooms, each equipped with baby changing tables. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress. First-time franchisees, Ruddy and Stephanie Lopez, are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Toms River."

"Conveniently situated at 1358 Hooper Ave., Toms River, this state-of-the-art facility spans 7,800 square feet and will serve the families of Ocean County." According to Aqua Tots, There will be an open house at the Toms River location on January 20th, when families can tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team, and more. Follow their social media pages for more details at @aquatotstomsriver.

Aqua-Tots Toms River is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at linktr.ee/aquatotstomsriver.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Toms River or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/toms-river, call 732-917-4743 or email tomsriverinfo@aqua-tots.com.

