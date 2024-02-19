OCEAN ISLE - WARETOWN, NEW JERSEY

The land is being cleared along a section of Route 9 in Waretown in Southern Ocean County for an upcoming housing project. Forestar and D.R. Horton are making way for what will be Ocean Isle, which according to their website "Enjoy Jersey Shore living at Ocean Isle where you will find, new construction, maintenance free, luxury townhomes with a pool and pool house situated just 5 minutes to local beaches and a quick 20 minutes to beautiful Long Beach Island!"

Waretown, NJ Shawn Michaels loading...

I was recently traveling through Southern Ocean County when I took photos to show the construction work that is ongoing on this section of Route 9 near Pancoast Road.

Community amenities

Pool House

Pool

Walking - Nature Trails

Maintenance Free Living

Major Communing Routes

Construction Shawn Michaels loading...

Schools

Frederic A. Priff School

Public | 3-6 7.0 mi.

Southern Regional Middle School

Public | 7-8 5.9 mi.

Southern Regional High School

Public | 9-12 6.6 mi.

Waretown Shawn Michaels loading...

Forestar and D.R. Horton formed a partnership back in 2017 to become a huge home development company with projects around the nation. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Forestar,” said Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board of D.R. Horton. “The acquisition of a majority ownership position in Forestar advances D.R. Horton’s stated strategy by increasing our access to high-quality optioned land and lot positions and creates strategic alignment between these companies."

Waretown Shawn Michaels loading...

For more information call 856-230-3005

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz