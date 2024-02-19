A Look At Construction For The Ocean Isle Development in Waretown, NJ 🏗️
OCEAN ISLE - WARETOWN, NEW JERSEY
The land is being cleared along a section of Route 9 in Waretown in Southern Ocean County for an upcoming housing project. Forestar and D.R. Horton are making way for what will be Ocean Isle, which according to their website "Enjoy Jersey Shore living at Ocean Isle where you will find, new construction, maintenance free, luxury townhomes with a pool and pool house situated just 5 minutes to local beaches and a quick 20 minutes to beautiful Long Beach Island!"
I was recently traveling through Southern Ocean County when I took photos to show the construction work that is ongoing on this section of Route 9 near Pancoast Road.
Community amenities
- Pool House
- Pool
- Walking - Nature Trails
- Maintenance Free Living
- Major Communing Routes
Schools
Frederic A. Priff School
Public | 3-6 7.0 mi.
Southern Regional Middle School
Public | 7-8 5.9 mi.
Southern Regional High School
Public | 9-12 6.6 mi.
Forestar and D.R. Horton formed a partnership back in 2017 to become a huge home development company with projects around the nation. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Forestar,” said Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board of D.R. Horton. “The acquisition of a majority ownership position in Forestar advances D.R. Horton’s stated strategy by increasing our access to high-quality optioned land and lot positions and creates strategic alignment between these companies."
For more information call 856-230-3005
