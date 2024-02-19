A Look At Construction For The Ocean Isle Development in Waretown, NJ &#x1f3d7;️

A Look At Construction For The Ocean Isle Development in Waretown, NJ 🏗️

Shawn Michaels

 

OCEAN ISLE - WARETOWN, NEW JERSEY

The land is being cleared along a section of Route 9 in Waretown in Southern Ocean County for an upcoming housing project. Forestar and D.R. Horton are making way for what will be Ocean Isle, which according to their website "Enjoy Jersey Shore living at Ocean Isle where you will find, new construction, maintenance free, luxury townhomes with a pool and pool house situated just 5 minutes to local beaches and a quick 20 minutes to beautiful Long Beach Island!"

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

I was recently traveling through Southern Ocean County when I took photos to show the construction work that is ongoing on this section of Route 9 near Pancoast Road.

Community amenities

  • Pool House
  • Pool
  • Walking - Nature Trails
  • Maintenance Free Living
  • Major Communing Routes

 

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

Schools

Frederic A. Priff School
Public | 3-6 7.0 mi.

Southern Regional Middle School
Public | 7-8 5.9 mi.

Southern Regional High School
Public | 9-12 6.6 mi.

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

 

Forestar and D.R. Horton formed a partnership back in 2017 to become a huge home development company with projects around the nation. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Forestar,” said Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board of D.R. Horton. “The acquisition of a majority ownership position in Forestar advances D.R. Horton’s stated strategy by increasing our access to high-quality optioned land and lot positions and creates strategic alignment between these companies."

 

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

 

For more information call 856-230-3005

 

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.

Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

 

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

 

Filed Under: New Jersey, Route 9, New Jersey construction, Waretown, shawn michaels
Categories: Featured, Trending, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM