5 of the Most Breathtaking Waterfront Restaurants in New Jersey are So Close By

B2 Bistro & Bar (facebook page), canva

⚫Beautiful spots for the perfect night out

⚫The best waterfront restaurants in Ocean County

There is nothing better than sitting down for a nice dinner at a New Jersey restaurant that has waterfront views. I absolutely love it.

There are spectacular spots up and down the Jersey Shore. Not only is the food fabulous, but the views are breathtaking.

5 of the best Waterfront Restaurants in NJ are right here in Ocean County.

Thanks to thedigestonline.com for these popular spots in Ocean County.

#1 - B2 Bistro & Bar - Bayville

B2 Bistro & Bar (Facebook page)
#2 - Charlie's of Bay Head - Bay Head

Charlies of Bay Head facebook page
#3 - Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon - Long Beach Island

Parker's Garage Oyster Saloon facebook page
#4 - Red's Lobster Pot - Point Pleasant Beach

Red's Lobster Pot facebook page
#5 - The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar - Point Pleasant Beach

The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar facebook page
Is there anything better than a delicious steak and seafood meal with a calm breeze and the perfect view?

Angela from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Lou from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jennifer from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike's is delicious and the view is fantastic, right on the beach.

We have the best atmosphere for dinner out here in Ocean County, enjoy. Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from.

Let's check out the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants, with help from yelp.com and lots of emails from you, do you agree?

10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Ocean County

