A Visit To The Mall Reveals Surprising Store Closures

Walking through the Moorestown Mall the other day felt a little strange. It's a mall I grew up going to, and over the years, more and more stores have closed. But I was surprised by just how many stores are now gone.

Get our free mobile app

One that really caught me off guard was Victoria's Secret. Where did it go?!! It had been there forever, so seeing the gate down and that space empty was so strange.

But yesterday, I was at another shopping center near the Moorestown Mall, and I found it!

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Read More: Longtime Italian Chain Closes New Jersey Location After Years

Where Did Victoria's Secret Go? You Can Find It In Mount Laurel

Victoria's Secret finds a new lease on life just miles away in Mount Laurel's bustling shopping center, where shoppers can still find all their favorites.

I spotted the Victoria's Secret sign right next to the brand-new Sephora, which I was pretty excited to see.

So while it's no longer at the Moorestown Mall, you can now find it just a few miles away on Route 38 in Mount Laurel, in the Centeron Square shopping center, at 41 Centerton Road, also near Target, Wegmans, Burlington, and TJ Maxx.

It's where Hallmark used to be located.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

It's not open yet, but the sign is up, and there was a construction crew working on the inside of the store, so hopefully it will open soon!

Ocean County Mall Stores and Restaurants We Miss Most Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Walking Through the Saddest Mall in New Jersey We walked through Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing in September 2025. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman