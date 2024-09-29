The list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America for 2024 has just been released, and there's a must-visit spot in New Jersey that you can’t miss this fall!

Get our free mobile app

Editors and reporters at The New York Times , traveled across the country to find the best restaurants, shining a spotlight on the culinary delights that await you at each remarkable venue!

There's a place in Newfield, New Jersey that made the list and it sounds amazing.

The New York Times States:

The place is set up like any other South Jersey roadside farm stand where you might buy a carton of eggs, a bunch of radishes and a basket of strawberries. This farm stand, though, has a raw bar, and naturally, the oysters are exceptional.

Read More: Discover The Charm And Culinary Delights Of This Must-Visit New Jersey Main Street

Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen in Newfield, New Jersey

"We are a southern New Jersey oyster farm and a modern roadside farmstand offering casual take-out cuisine that features fresh local harvests and celebrates our Jersey roots," according to their website.

How cool!

You can sit outside at a picnic table and enjoy lunch or dinner including oysters, sandwiches, salads, and more.

While you're there you can also pick up some delicious fresh food from the farm stand to take home with you.

You can check out their full menu here.

Sweet Amalia is located at 994 Route 40, Newfield, and is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm this fall.

It's closed Monday through Wednesday.

Put it on your restaurant bucket list for the fall!

Best Seafood Restaurants at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau