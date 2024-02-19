This Body Of Water Is Known As New Jersey’s Bermuda Triangle

There is a body of water right here in the Garden State that is connected to so many mysterious stories or people vanishing that it’s known as the Bermuda Triangle of New Jersey.

I was watching the great show Unexplained with William Shatner recently and it was on in the background while I was doing some other things around the house.

But it quickly turned to my instant and complete attention when they started talking about the lake I. New Jersey where people were mysteriously dying and their bodies were unable to be located.

It turns out this now famous lake is a man-made one located in Hunterdon County.

Have you ever heard of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton? I hadn’t either, but then I did a little research and the story about this place is heart-pounding.

I found an intriguing article at the always amazing website Weird NJ about the Round Valley Reservoir and I wanted to share some of the things I learned with you.

There have been between 20 and 30 disappearances since the man-made lake was built back in 1960.

Some luckier victims were found alive, but in a half dozen mysterious cases, the victims were never found and their bodies were never discovered, like they vanished into thin air.

There are even theories that because families were displaced to make the Reservoir over 60 years ago, the area is haunted.

The first disappearance was reported back in 1971 and the case that has gone the longest without being solved happened in the spring of 1974.

Who knows if there is truth in any of the theories, but it was a little jarring to see the area getting national attention.

Round Valley Reservoir is located on Stanton Lebanon Road in Lebanon and you can learn more at the NJDEP.

